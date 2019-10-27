August 7, 1925-October 24, 2019
MASON CITY --- Ruth I. Johnson, 94, of Mason City, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. Per Ruth's wishes there will be no services. The immediate family will be gathering privately at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Ruth Johnson. The family wishes to thank the folks at Good Shepherd Health Center and a special thanks to the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit staff for keeping Ruth comfortable. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Ruth Irene Johnson was born on August 7, 1925, to parents Ray and Grace (Burgess) Sharp. Ruth grew up in Mason City and attended Mason City High School. On June 18, 1949, Ruth was united in marriage to Maurice Johnson in Northwood, and had five children. Ruth was a busy stay at home mom, driving a school bus part time for a few years and later working retail.
Ruth is survived by her children Karen Werle, Mason City, Cindy (Lynn) Sorenson, Hanlontown, Roxanne (Robert) Whipple, Rock Falls, Linda Johnson, Mason City, Greg (Lori) Johnson, Garner; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; nine brothers and sisters; son-in-law: Dennis Werle and a grandson-in-law.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
