Ruth J. Jost

November 16, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Ruth J. Jost 87, died Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. North, with Rev. Slyvester Holima officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 20th, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 3101st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193

www.colonialchapels.com

