Ruth J. Erickson
December 26, 1924 - December 25, 2019
Belmond, IA- Ruth J. Erickson, 94, of Belmond, IA, died, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, one day short of her 95th birthday, at Belle Haven Assisted Living, Belmond. Funeral services are Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, 10:30 AM, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church west of Belmond. The Rev. James Gochenouer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church Saturday. Memorial suggestions in Ruth's memory may be directed St. Olaf Lutheran Church, or to the 1930's Farmstead Complex % of the Belmond Arts Council, Belmond Historical Societyuseum, or to Ruth's family for their discretion.
Ruth Jean Baker, the daughter of Guy D. and Mildred (Zook) Baker was born Dec. 26, 1924 at her parents' farm in rural Belmond.
You have free articles remaining.
Ruth's early years of schooling were spent at the District #2 Belmond Township country school where she attended through the 8th grade. She later attended and graduated from Belmond High School in the class of 1942. Ruth continued her post secondary education at NIACC and the completed Normal School Teacher's Training at UNI. Being a consummate learner and having a passion for education Ruth went on to receive her Bachelor's of Arts Degree in Education at Drake University in 1963.
Ruth was united in marriage to Robert James Erickson on June 17, 1945 at her parents' home along the west branch of the Iowa River just north of Belmond. The couple's union was blessed with four children including two sons: James and Jeffrey, and two daughters; Becky and Beth. One of her favorite memories was the surprise of not knowing the gender of each of these precious life gifts. She absolutely relished to role of motherhood and strived tirelessly to provide a nurturing and loving upbringing to each of them. She loved her partnership on the farm with husband Bob and all the journey's their life together brought along the way. She enjoyed helping with the farming tasks, working in their garden raising bountiful produce and beautiful flower beds. Ruth truly loved the outdoors and all the wonders that came with it, whether it was one of the many family fishing trips to Leech Lake, Minnesota, and afternoon of mushroom searching in the backwoods of the family farm, or peacefully strolling and listening to the sounds of the animals, or an evening with family and friends around the fire sharing stories and wonderful foods. She enjoyed the solitude of watching the turkeys, deer and song birds at their home they had built in the Grove south of Belmond.. Ruth's family reflects fondly on great memories of evenings filled with freshly popped popcorn surrounding the television with one another, the "Annual Family Cookie Bake Off's" and so many other family occasions too. Ruth and Bob were both shared the love of sports and had attended many Twins games over the years. At age 92 Ruth had even offered her advice to the team in an interview that was done. She loved to attend and support her kids and grandkids in all their many extra-curricular activities and relished the role of being one of their two (number one cheerleader-Bob) in life. Ruth loved her pets over her lifetime including her kitties "Shieba", and her present sidekick "Tigger" and in earlier times on the farm her dogs "Brownie" and police dog "Rinny". Ruth loved music, especially the sounds of the 40-50's and dancing the night away with Bob over the years. She loved the old bands of the era and enjoyed patriotic music and operetta.
She had wonderful culinary and baking skills and loved to make eats from her garden and there was always pleasant and delicious aromas in her kitchen. She looked forward to hosting both family and friends in her homes and most certainly they would not be allowed to go away hungry. Ruth was very meticulous in all that she did during her life, be it her maintaining her weed-less flower and vegetable gardens, doing needlework and sewing, keeping a spotless home and coordinating her wardrobe.
Ruth taught school initially at Sheffield Schools and then spent the remainder of her nearly 35 years of teaching at Belmond Community Schools. Though she had retired from the profession, Ruth never truly retired from educating and self-learning. She taught her grandchildren and great grandchildren many important life skills and traits. She taught Bible lessons for may years and was the church secretary for a time. Ruth had given of her time. knowledge and energies to countless organizations including the Belmond Library, Belmond Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, the WELCA at her church, volunteering at the Prairie Homestead Farm, was a 4-H leader in both Wright and Franklin Counties, and had taught Adult Education Classes at the Little Red School House for 7 years through a government funded program. She kept her mind sharp and relaxed by her love of reading the poetry classics including poets such as Longfellow, Joyce Kilmer, Robert Frost and others. Ruth had been activities such as the Home Study Club, and various state and local teacher's organizations, and enjoyed many years playing in many different Ladies' Bridge Card groups. She loved anything that included times in the presence of her family, an afternoon conversation with friends over a freshly brewed cup of coffee and some home made sweets at the Bloemke Pharmacy. Those who had the opportunity to cross in her life footsteps will reflect upon her love of family, belief in life long learning, focus on faith, and straight forward philosophies, and her innate abilities to absorb and enjoy the special moments that she was apart of during the chapter of her life.
Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of her children and families: son Jim ((Judy) Erickson, Waverly, IA, and their kids and families, Jodi Dieken, Cedar Falls, IA, and Jeff (Carrie) Dieken and their children Jessica, Johnna, and Mattie Dieken all of Cedar Falls, IA; Dana (Chris) Pape, Sherrill's Ford, North Carolina, and Brenda (Allen) Ernst and their children Allison, Alex, and Conrad all of Bellvue, IA; a son Jeffrey Erickson, Belmond, IA, and his son Josh (Chrizma) Erickson and their three kids J.C., Lief, and Syhra, all of Brownsville, OR, and a step-daughter Kimberly Erickson, Tekama, NE; daughter Becky (Allan) Menning, Hampton, IA, and their daughter Kacie (Brandon) Bonjour and family Camden and Griffin, all of Clive, IA; and daughter Beth (Jeff) Jaacks, Hampton, IA, and their children Lindsey (Josh) Showalter, and kids Tenley, Tate, and Noah, all of Sheffield, IA, and Jeremy Jaacks and his significant other Mary Jones, Johnston, IA; also many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert in 2008, her brothers and wives Donald and Leone, Duane and Betty, Dick and Elaine, Harold and Lydia; brothers-in-law David Erickson and Bernard and wife Zada Erickson, and a daughter-in-law Barbara Erickson. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewfuenralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.