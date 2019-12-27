Ruth J. Erickson

Ruth was united in marriage to Robert James Erickson on June 17, 1945 at her parents' home along the west branch of the Iowa River just north of Belmond. The couple's union was blessed with four children including two sons: James and Jeffrey, and two daughters; Becky and Beth. One of her favorite memories was the surprise of not knowing the gender of each of these precious life gifts. She absolutely relished to role of motherhood and strived tirelessly to provide a nurturing and loving upbringing to each of them. She loved her partnership on the farm with husband Bob and all the journey's their life together brought along the way. She enjoyed helping with the farming tasks, working in their garden raising bountiful produce and beautiful flower beds. Ruth truly loved the outdoors and all the wonders that came with it, whether it was one of the many family fishing trips to Leech Lake, Minnesota, and afternoon of mushroom searching in the backwoods of the family farm, or peacefully strolling and listening to the sounds of the animals, or an evening with family and friends around the fire sharing stories and wonderful foods. She enjoyed the solitude of watching the turkeys, deer and song birds at their home they had built in the Grove south of Belmond.. Ruth's family reflects fondly on great memories of evenings filled with freshly popped popcorn surrounding the television with one another, the "Annual Family Cookie Bake Off's" and so many other family occasions too. Ruth and Bob were both shared the love of sports and had attended many Twins games over the years. At age 92 Ruth had even offered her advice to the team in an interview that was done. She loved to attend and support her kids and grandkids in all their many extra-curricular activities and relished the role of being one of their two (number one cheerleader-Bob) in life. Ruth loved her pets over her lifetime including her kitties "Shieba", and her present sidekick "Tigger" and in earlier times on the farm her dogs "Brownie" and police dog "Rinny". Ruth loved music, especially the sounds of the 40-50's and dancing the night away with Bob over the years. She loved the old bands of the era and enjoyed patriotic music and operetta.