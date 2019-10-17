Ruth Elaine (Teig) Edwards
December 26, 1925 - October 14, 2019
Ruth Elaine (Teig) Edwards, 93, died on October 14, 2019, surrounded by family.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center, Iowa with the Reverend Nathaniel Hedin-Schmidt officiating and Pastor Wendy Bertelsen and soon to be Pastor Jami Goetz assisting. Burial will be in Olena Mound Cemetery at Buffalo Center, Iowa.
Ruth was the daughter of Ole and Martha (Berge) Teig. She was born, the youngest of eight children, on December 26, 1925, on the family farm east of Blue Earth, MN. She was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1943. She was active in high school, participating in the girls mixed chorus and glee club. In the eyes of her classmates, she was the “girl with the biggest smile and always a twinkle in her eye.” Ruth always had a fond affinity for Blue Earth. According to family legend, Ruth's brother-in-law Maynard Hauskins was one of five designers of the Jolly Green Giant logo in the late 1930s, for which he received $25. Because of this connection, Ruth always loved participating in any event involving the giant in Blue Earth.
After graduating from high school, Ruth studied bookkeeping, stenography, and accounting at the Albert Lea business school. She graduated and remained in Albert Lea for a brief period, working as a bookkeeper. Before the end of WWII, she moved to Buffalo Center, Iowa, to be near her family who had relocated there during the war. She took a job at the Jensvold implement store where she continued working as a bookkeeper. During those war years and for some time after, Ruth lived at the Buffalo Center Hotel in town, while her parents were on a farm just two miles north of Buffalo Center. During this time, Robert Edwards, a handsome young returning army veteran and farmer, visited the store frequently, claiming to have continual parts-problems with his tractor. As it turns out, his visits were related to his desire to see Ruth. He eventually wrote her a beautiful letter asking her out on a date. She accepted, and the rest was history.
Robert and Ruth were married in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center, on September 11, 1947. Their marriage was blessed with four children. Ruth was very engaged in her children's lives. Ruth also went back to work at the local grain elevator as the bookkeeper. She enjoyed her job very much. She delighted in visiting and joking with the area farmers, and especially being kind and generous to all of the customers' children.
You have free articles remaining.
Ruth was a devout Christian and loved being active at her church, Bethlehem Lutheran. She especially adored her Circle group. She relished in teaching Sunday School and participating in the Bethel Bible series, as well as community Bible studies outside of her church. She reveled in the days her church friends came together for quilting! Ruth was an excellent quilter and a marvelous cook and baker. There were always Norwegian treats and coffee at her house, reflecting her 100% Norwegian heritage.
Ruth was very active in the Buffalo Center community. She was on the 1992 Buffalo Center centennial committee. She cherished this group of friends and enjoyed learning the history of Buffalo Center and its residents. She wrote many of the family histories for the Buffalo Center Centennial book. Ruth was also very proud of the work of the Buffalo Center Historical Society, which she felt honored the efforts of the centennial committee. Though she was not an official member, she loved participating in their events. She was delighted when the centennial committee selected George Bassett to put up the “Farmer and His Plow” wall statue at the Buffalo Center Lion's park. George and Ruth were high school classmates from Blue Earth, MN.
Ruth made several trips to Virginia, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Portland, Oregon, to visit family. Once, Ruth and Robert visited Florida for an elevator meeting. She became a loyal Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, and Iowa Hawkeye fan, due to her children.
Ruth's true love and passion was to watch her children and grandchildren flourish in life. Those grateful in sharing her life are: four children, Mark Edwards and his wife Cheryl of Blaine, MN; Bruce Edwards and his wife, Dr. Verlane of West Des Moines, IA; Paul Edwards and his wife, Pam, of West Des Moines, IA; and Mary Edwards of Shorewood, MN. Ruth had seven grandchildren: Cori Spence (Rusty) Martinsville, VA; Beth Kapsner (Brian) Cortlandt Manor, NY; Lisa Smith (Jason), Richmond, VA; Matthew Edwards (Lindsay) West Des Moines, IA; Joshua Edwards, Chicago, IL; Dr. Elijah Edwards, (Dr. Jennifer Cooper) Denver, CO; Andrew Edwards (Erin), Chicago, IL; and five great grandchildren: Skyler Spence, Jonah and Emily Smith, and Sylvie and Johanna Edwards.
Ruth moved from the family farm in 2010 to Forest City assisted living and, in 2011, relocated to Titonka Care Center. In August 2019, Ruth was transferred to the Twin Cities to have back surgery at M Health Fairview, receiving outstanding medical care during her stay. Her last stop on her Minnesota journey was N.C. Little Hospice in Edina, MN, where the care was also superb. She died there peacefully, with family surrounding her, on October 14, 2019.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (1999), her parents, four brothers, three sisters, two nephews, and one niece, as well as seven sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law. She is survived by one sister-in-law, Carol Edwards. On Monday, there was a tremendous celebration in heaven. Here on Earth, Ruth will be greatly missed. Our Mom always had a twinkle in her eye and a gorgeous smile. Even at 93, she was just plain cute, witty, and fun. Her hospitality, generosity, quick wit, good food, kind words, and her Christian faith will always be remembered. These words from Philippians 1:21 exemplified our mom's life and death: “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.”
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given in Ruth's name to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Buffalo Center, Iowa, M Health Fairview, Minneapolis, Minnesota, or N.C. Little Hospice, Edina, Minnesota. Online condolence may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.