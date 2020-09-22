Ruth E. Quintus

Ruth Elaine Quintus, the daughter of Raymond and Fern (Atkinson) Nickerson, was born December 1, 1933 in Clear Lake. She graduated from Clear Lake High School and continued her education in Cedar Rapids earning a four-year degree…in 3 years. She was accepted to the Mayo Clinic School of Physical Therapy where she graduated as a Registered Physical Therapist. Shortly after that she was asked to take a position in the new Physical Therapy department at Mercy Hospital in Mason City. Later she worked at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt. On February 23, 1962 she married James Quintus from Garner. They farmed south of town, raising two sons, Joel and Joshua. In August of 1973, Ruth and Jim sold the family farm and moved to Isanti, MN. Ruth was employed by the State of Minnesota at the Cambridge Regional Center where she worked for 24 years, retiring as the supervisor in 1997. She was also the last Registered Therapist employed by the state, after that the position was resourced.