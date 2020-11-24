Ruth E. Geilenfeld

September 28, 1928-November 22, 2020

Mason City-Ruth Ellen Geilenfeld, 92, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, IA.

The family will have a private burial service at a later date.

Memorials may be given to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa and or St. James Lutheran Church, Mason City, IA.

Ruth was born September 28, 1928, the daughter of Leslie and Sylvia (Damon) Anderson. She was a graduate of Upper Iowa University attaining an elementary teaching degree. In 1948 she married Eugene Geilenfeld and from this union two children were born.

She loved her 34 years of teaching, attending music events and Iowa Hawkeye football games. Her successful retirement was filled with traveling, reading and volunteering with Reading Buddies, St. James Lutheran church and MacNider Art Museum. She also enjoyed her 65-year membership in Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

An annual lunch with her Waterville High School classmates was also special to her.

Those left to cherish memories of Ruth are her children, Steve Geilenfeld and Linda (Tom) Schaefer; and brother-in-law, Allen Geilenfeld.