Ruth Ann Welscott passed away on Friday, Jan 22, 2021, at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, AZ, the result of Covid-19. She was born May 24, 1947, to Harold and Pearl (Hesse) Welscott in Grand Haven, MI. She graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1965, and from Hope College in 1969 with a Secondary Education Degree. She taught high school students at Annville Institute in Annville, KY, then moved to Albuquerque, NM, in 1974 to pursue her career as a Case Management Counselor for a national rehab company. While in New Mexico she earned her Master's Degree in Rehab Counseling at the University of New Mexico. She retired in 1997 due to Post-polio syndrome from the polio she contracted in 1952. After retirement she traveled in an RV for 19 years seeing the USA and finding her genealogical roots. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sun City and volunteered for many activities there. During retirement she also volunteered at the Sun City Visitors Center for 12 years, was a member of the Camera Guild of Sun City and the Computer Club of Sun City, and recently was a member of the Sun City Posse volunteering in Dispatch. She is survived by Karen Markwardt-Blakewell, together for 46 years, and Karen's children who she helped raise, Randy (Anita) Jurgens and Carol Hugo of Iowa, and Lori Blackfish of Nebraska; brothers Richard (Mary Lynn) Welscott and Roger (Mary Jo) Welscott of Michigan; Karen's brother Roy (Patty) Markwardt and sister-in-law Letha Markwardt of Iowa; Karen's ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; and Karen's daughter Lonnie Jurgens, brother Keith Markwardt, and grandson. Burial will be in the Spring Lake Township Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Arizona at a later date. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.