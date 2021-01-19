Ruth Ann Tibbits
November 15, 1942-January 12, 2021
A private family memorial service for Ruth Ann Tibbits will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel in Buffalo Center. The memorial service and inurnment will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices. Inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa in Ruth Ann's name. Cards can be sent to Lamont Tibbits, 1022 Scenic Ct., Oshkosh, WI 54904
Ruth Ann (Pierce) Tibbits was born November 15, 1942, in Buffalo Center, the daughter of Walter and Laura (Johnson) Pierce. She grew up in Thompson and was Baptized and Confirmed at the Thompson Methodist Church and graduated from Thompson High School in 1960. She graduated from Mankato Commercial College in 1961. After college, she worked as an Inspector at Deluxe Products in Lake Mills, where she met her husband.
Ruth Ann was united in marriage to Donald Lawrence Tibbits on August 24, 1968, at the Thompson United Methodist Church. Ruth Ann and Don farmed the family farm until 1980 when they moved to Forest City. She taught Preschool for a few years in Fertile, IA, and had various housekeeping jobs.
Every year Ruth Ann would have a big vegetable garden and lots of different flowers. She enjoyed baking, especially desserts, including kringla and lefse. She enjoyed crocheting items such as dolls, animals, and pillowcases, and quilting, sewing, and needlepoint. She also enjoyed watching old Western movies, playing cards, camping, taking fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada, and taking trips around the United States. Ruth Ann was a fan of college basketball and football; she especially liked watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Ruth Ann died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society, Forest City. She was 78.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Spencer) Quitt of Sioux City, IA; sons, Lamont (Jamie Kling) Tibbits of Oshkosh, WI and Lucas Tibbits of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren, Isabelle, Morgan, and Liam Tibbits of Oshkosh, WI; brothers, Brice Pierce of Thompson, IA and Lonell Pierce of Houston, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Tibbits, parents, and sister, Norma Authier. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservcies.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.