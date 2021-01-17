Ruth Ann Tibbits

November 15, 1942-January 12, 2021

A private family memorial service for Ruth Ann Tibbits will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel in Buffalo Center. The memorial service and inurnment will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices. Inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa in Ruth Ann's name. Cards can be sent to Lamont Tibbits, 1022 Scenic Ct., Oshkosh, WI 54904

Ruth Ann (Pierce) Tibbits was born November 15, 1942, in Buffalo Center, the daughter of Walter and Laura (Johnson) Pierce. She grew up in Thompson and was Baptized and Confirmed at the Thompson Methodist Church and graduated from Thompson High School in 1960. She graduated from Mankato Commercial College in 1961. After college, she worked as an Inspector at Deluxe Products in Lake Mills, where she met her husband.