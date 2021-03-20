Ruth Ann Rick

After high school Ruthie wore many hats: homemaker, baker, seamstress, gardener, caretaker, custodial engineer for businesses and homes, and courier, but the most important was Mother and Grandmother. She was a strong, independent woman with a kind and loving heart, a twinkle in her eye, and a beautiful smile. Mom gave the best Hugs and was always ready with an "I Love You More", and as we like to say she "adopted into the family" the many friends in her life. Ruthie had an adventurous soul and loved to travel, whether a quick road trip close to home or an extended road trip or a cruise, she explored as far north as Alaska , south to San Diego and east to Cape Cod. She also journeyed to different venues across the country to attend music concerts. She loved lighthouses and found many on both coasts of this country, along with finding and riding steam locomotives. Ruthie grew to appreciate steam locomotives through her volunteer work at The Iowa Trolley Park and from one of her "adopted family" Stan. She loved riding with the Trolley Park's 4th of July float each year waving her miniature American flag and smiling at all along the parade route, then going to the picnic with family after. The Trolley Park has small hand crank cars for kids that are taken to special events and Ruthie loved watching over the little ones as they rode the miniature rails. Ruth was a Hawkeye and Vikings fan, cheering on the football teams, along with Hawkeye basketball.