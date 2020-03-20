Ruth Ann Compton
January 1, 1961 - March 18, 2020
Mason City - Ruth Ann Compton, 59, of Mason city, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home in Mason City.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Ruth Ann Compton was born January 1, 1961 in Mason City, the daughter of William and Bonnie (Kisner) Compton.
She is survived by two brothers, Thomas Compton of Mason City and Terry (Tena) Compton of Mason City; two nephews, Ryan, Mason and one niece, Hailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bonnie Compton.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372, Colonialchapels.com.
