October 2, 1923-December 7, 2019

KLEMME - Ruth Adalaide Fosnaugh passed away on December 7, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, WA. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 10 AM, at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, Klemme, IA. The Rev. David Boogeerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery-Klemme. Visitation will Be Tuesday at the Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA, from 5-7 PM and continues at church Wednesday one hour prior to the funeral

She was born on October 2, 1923 to John and Anna Marie (Pahmiyer) Mannes on a farm near Vinje, IA. She was Baptized and Confirmed in the Bethany Luthern Church in Thompson, IA. She started school in Thompson, IA and graduated from High School there in 1941.

In the fall of 1942 she went to Algona, IA and worked as a waitress at Dermand Café and Grodies Café. It was during these years that the Prisoner of War Camp was built. It was also during this time that she met her future husband James Fosnaugh. They were married on January 15, 1945 after James returned from serving overseas with the Army Air Corp. They lived in Las Vegas, NV till the end of WWII and then returned to Iowa.

In August of 1959 they moved to Klemme, IA and have made their home there since that time.