Russell W. Hickman

In 1966 Russ accepted a position in the meatpacking industry at Iowa Beef in Mason City. He later relocated his family to Davenport to continue his career at Oscar Mayer, Inc. advancing his way up to Federal Meat Inspector. While at Oscar Mayer, Russ attended Palmer College to earn his Doctor of Chiropractic degree, graduating in 1979.

Russ started his 33-year chiropractic career in 1980 in Osage where he practiced for 22 years. After leaving Osage he opened offices in both Garner and St. Ansgar where he practiced until retiring in 2013 to care for his wife Judy.

Russ loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, and doting over his lawn.

Russ has been a Freemason for over 20 years, most recently as a member of the Northwood Masonic Lodge.

Everyone who has met Russ knows his caring personality, generous nature, and witty sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.