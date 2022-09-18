Russell R. Schubert

February 23, 1945-September 16, 2022

Russell R. Schubert, 77, of Britt passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in Oelwein, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Kristin Peters officiating. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt.

Memorials may be directed to the Association for Frontal Temporal Dementia. www.cataldofuneralhome.com