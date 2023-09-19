ROCHESTER, MN—Russell J. Weinschenk, 81 of Rochester, MN, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Hawarden Regional Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa.

Russell “Coach Weinschenk” was born in Osage, IA, five days before Christmas on Dec. 20, 1941, to Melvin and Gertrude (Walstad) Weinschenk. He was one of 5 siblings and the last person in his family to go to heaven.

Russ graduated from Osage High School in 1960 and also earned a college degree from DeVry Technical Institute. He was a hard worker from his early days at H & W Grocery, a plumber’s helper, and at Bullis Electric all in Osage. Uncle Sam drafted him into the Army where he served at Ford Hood. He received an honorable discharge and a letter of commendation noting him as an indispensable soldier. Later in life, his wife secured his name on the Veteran’s memorial at Soldiers Memorial Field in Rochester, MN. He worked for IBM for 38 years. His contributions included co-inventor of the High Voltage Crystal Driver, AS 400 team, patents, and special recognition awards.

Russ married the love of his life, Janice Rosenberg on May 7, 1966, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. They celebrated 57 years of marriage and delighted in raising 4 children and welcoming 11 grandchildren. They were presented the Eagle Award from Lourdes in 1994 for their joint service efforts. In their advanced years, they lived together at the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, Iowa. In February 2023, they were Valentine King and Queen and danced and sang Patsy Cline’s song Side by Side.

Russ was a member of the St. John’s Parish in Rochester, MN, for 57 years. He joined the parish upon moving to the community and happily gave his time and energy as a CCD Instructor, Eucharistic Minister, Boy Scout Leader, Lourdes Senior Party, Lourdes Auction, St. John’s Theater Set Production, Founder of the St. John’s Softball team, and coach for many, many, sports teams for the catholic schools. His four children attended St. John’s Elementary School and all graduated from Lourdes High School. He also contributed to his community as a blood donor and was recognized for the milestone of 15 gallons.

Ask anyone and they will tell you that the favorite memory of Russ was him as “Coach Weinschenk”. He coached his 4 children in all of the sports they played, and it is estimated that he coached about 500 children in the game of basketball for 40 years. He loved to volunteer and was proud of his 60-0 basketball season in 1996-97. He was also the videographer for the Lourdes High Football team for decades, being presented the Gene Eiden Award for Excellence for his skills. His love of all things sports lent itself to one of his most favorite honors which was carrying the 1996 Olympic Torch as it made its way through Rochester, MN.

Russ was surrounded by his 21 family members in his last days. Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife Janice; children: Kim Illg (Jon), Emerson, Reagan and Dominick; Steve Weinschenk (Lynn), Derek (Sylwia), Kyle and Collin; Angela Ericson (Chad), Raiden and Payton; and Mindee Mullen (Mitchell), Hudson, Ella and Ashton; brothers-in-law: Ray Card, Gene (Betty) Rosenberg; sisters-in-law: Josie Weinschenk and Judy Fox; and many nieces and nephews.

Greeting Russ in heaven are his granddaughter, Emma Ericson; his parents; sisters: Sonya Angell and Colleen Card; brothers: Marc Weinschenk and Jerome (Lorrie) Weinschenk; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Leonard); and brothers-in-law: Marlow Angell, Glenn (Arlene, Irene) Rosenberg, Dale (Delrose) Rosenberg, and Wayne Rosenberg.

The funeral arrangements are planned for Sat., Sept. 23, visitation at 10:00 a.m., funeral at 11:00 a.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, Rochester, MN. A private family burial is planned at the Fort Snelling National Military Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.

Flowers may be sent to St. John’s Church, 11 4th Ave., SW, Rochester, MN 55902.

Cards may be sent to the Rexwinkel Funeral Home, 601 Torbert Boulevard – P.O. Box 888, Akron, IA, 51001.