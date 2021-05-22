Russell Eugene Smidt

September 18, 1940-November 1, 2020

LAKE MILLS-Russell Eugene Smidt, age 80, passed away in his home in Lake Mills, Iowa, on November 1, 2020.

Due to the pandemic, services were postponed. A Memorial Service will be held at Silver Lake County Park, 497 500th Street, Northwood, Iowa, on Saturday, May 29th , 2021 at 11:00 AM.

His daughters, Debra McDonald (John) of Duluth, MN, Donna Hengesteg (Mike) of Lake Mills, IA, and Darla Jaycox (Mike) of Rochester, MN, extend an invitation to join them at Silver Lake to remember and honor their father, Russell.