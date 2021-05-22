Russell Eugene Smidt
September 18, 1940-November 1, 2020
LAKE MILLS-Russell Eugene Smidt, age 80, passed away in his home in Lake Mills, Iowa, on November 1, 2020.
Due to the pandemic, services were postponed. A Memorial Service will be held at Silver Lake County Park, 497 500th Street, Northwood, Iowa, on Saturday, May 29th , 2021 at 11:00 AM.
His daughters, Debra McDonald (John) of Duluth, MN, Donna Hengesteg (Mike) of Lake Mills, IA, and Darla Jaycox (Mike) of Rochester, MN, extend an invitation to join them at Silver Lake to remember and honor their father, Russell.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.