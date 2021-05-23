 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russell Eugene Smidt
0 comments

Russell Eugene Smidt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Russell Eugene Smidt

Russell Eugene Smidt

September 18, 1940-November 1, 2020

LAKE MILLS-Russell Eugene Smidt, age 80, passed away in his home in Lake Mills, Iowa, on November 1, 2020.

Due to the pandemic, services were postponed. A Memorial Service will be held at Silver Lake County Park, 497 500th Street, Northwood, Iowa, on Saturday, May 29th , 2021 at 11:00 AM.

His daughters, Debra McDonald (John) of Duluth, MN, Donna Hengesteg (Mike) of Lake Mills, IA, and Darla Jaycox (Mike) of Rochester, MN, extend an invitation to join them at Silver Lake to remember and honor their father, Russell.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News