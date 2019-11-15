Russell D. Horgen
March 2, 1946 - November 12, 2019.
Grafton - Russell D. Horgen, 73, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Russell was born March 2, 1946 in Osage, Iowa, the son of Kenneth and Leona (Erdman) Horgen. He graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1964.
Russell liked hunting, fishing, woodworking and nature. He enjoyed listening to classic country music. He was an avid fan of radio sports including high school and college, especially the Hawkeyes. Russell held family and friends close to his heart.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his four children Krista Horgen O'Geary of Swisher; Kara (Joe) Walk of Grafton; Michelle (Bryan) Christianson of Northwood and Brian (Michelle) Horgen of St. Ansgar. Nine grandchildren Travis (Joclyn) Rawn of Osage; Carrie Rawn (Cole Huffman) of Osage; Jayden O'Geary of Swisher; Gabe, Lily and Gus Walk of Grafton; Blake, Nora and Mason Horgen of St. Ansgar. Five great grandchildren Cameron, Taveon and Zoe Rawn; Hallie and Mackinnon Rawn all of Osage. Sisters Karen (Keith) Jaspers of Springfield, MO., Janice (Ed) Vervaecke of St. Ansgar; Sherlyn (Dave) Klatt of Mason City. Brothers Keith (Jan) Horgen of St. Ansgar and Dar Horgen (Julie Wiede) of Grafton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Dorothy Navratil and Norma Horgen.
There will be a celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 16 at the St. Ansgar American Legion with all family and friends invited.
Inurnment will be a private ceremony at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery with military rites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.