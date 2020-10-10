Russell D. Ewers

Russ loved to work with his hands both in and out of his shop. He always had an ongoing project--repairing older vehicles, creating welded coat racks, building wood furniture, or maintaining his home and outer buildings in top condition. Russ loved being a grandfather and wanted to make sure his grandchildren all had something from him that he had done just for them. He believed in helping other people and to this end became a donor to the Iowa Donor Network to help as many others as possible. He will be greatly missed.