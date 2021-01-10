Russell Clayton Lorenzen
September 4, 1930 - January 5, 2021
Clear Lake - Russell Clayton Lorenzen, 90, of Clear Lake/Ventura, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Until then, Russell's family asks everyone to celebrate that he passed on a beautiful 36 degree January day, with beans up .34 cents, corn up .08 cents and our farmer is now up in Heaven.
Russell was born on September 4, 1930, on the family farm near Reinbeck. He was the first born of six children of Elmer and Ada (Hanisch) Lorenzen.
On August 14, 1957, Russell was united in marriage to Frances June Billerbeck at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They were blessed, sharing 63 years of life together.
Russell was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean War on the U.S.S. Princeton.
As a lifelong farmer, he raised livestock and tilled the land in Grundy, Tama and Cerro Gordo counties. As a father and farmer, he is fondly remembered to chronicle the daily bean and corn prices, weather, family phone calls and birthdays. As proud as he was of farming, Russell always said his best crop was his six children.
Russell is survived by his wife, Frances; children, Brian (Sally), Scott (Sandy Bean), Lori (Bruce) Flatness, Dirk (Janis Raybon), Jill (Steve) Sandvig, and Lynne (Richard) Lorenzen Ward; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two siblings, sister, June Meikle and brother, Loren (Luane) Lorenzen; and two sisters-in-law, Marian Lorenzen and AnnRae Billerbeck.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donn and Bill (Billie Jean); and sister, Sandra (Lee) Seemann.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.