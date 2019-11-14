Russell Allen Butler
February 17, 1958 - November 11, 2019
Forest City, Iowa - Russell Allen Butler was born on February 17, 1958 to Vernon and Betty (Schmidt) Butler. He died on November 11, 2019, peacefully at his home in Forest City. He graduated from Northwood-Kensett High School in 1976. Russell enlisted in the U.S. Army right out of high school and served until 1980. After returning home he worked on the pipeline until he moved to Texas in 1982, where he worked in the oil fields. Russell decided to return to Northwood in 1986. He then worked a brief time for Armor in Mason City, after which he worked for Curries in Mason City, where he was currently employed.
In 2006 Russell moved to Forest City, Iowa to live with the love of his life, Terry Stillings.
Russell loved sports with the Minnesota Vikings and Twins at the top of his list of favorite teams. He also enjoyed golfing, gambling and wrestling around with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his love, Terry Stillings and her children; Christopher (Jess) Oberg and Brandi Oberg, and her grandchildren, Avianah, Carver, Maverick and Jagger; his brothers, Paul (Donna) Butler, Dale (Delta) Butler, Glenn (Monica) Butler; sisters, Myra Werner and Julie (Bob) Harris. Several nieces and nephews, good friends and great relatives.
Russell was preceded in death by his grandparents; Fred and Alma (Olson) Schmidt, Irving and Ester (Johnson) Butler; his parents, Vernon and Betty (Schmidt) Butler; his brother-in-law, Randy Werner.
A celebration of his life will be held at the VFW, 707 8th St. N., Northwood, Iowa, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home of Northwood, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, IA. 641-324-1121. www.schroederandsites.com
