Russel James Borchardt
Russel James Borchardt

February 20, 1932-April 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Russel James Borchardt, Clear Lake, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Russel was born on February 20, 1932 on a farm in Union Township, Worth County, Iowa to Albert William and Alma Ulrike Emma Glassel Borchardt. Russel attended Rock Falls Consolidated Schools, graduating May 1950.

Russel was inducted into the U.S. Army on October 1, 1952. He took Basic Training at Camp Chaffy, AK and served a 14 month tour of duty in South Korea during the Korean Conflict. He served with the C Battery 69th Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division.

Russel was married to Judith A. Schwartz on Sept. 1, 1957 at First Baptist Church, Mason City, IA. They were blessed with three children: Julia (Lynn) Rasmussen, Russell (Cheryl) Borchardt and Paul (Lisa) Borchardt and grandchildren: Karen Rasmussen, Christopher (Kayla) Borchardt, and Kelli (Nick) Borchardt Ronke and one Great Grandson, Connor Borchardt and Great Granddaughter, Maddie Ann Ronke.

He is survived by: sisters: Bethel Fahrenholtz, Mason City, IA, Janice (William) Feldt, and sisters-in-law, Karen Borchardt and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts are given to a charity of your choice.

