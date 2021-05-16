Russel James Borchardt

February 20, 1932-April 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Russel James Borchardt, 89 of Clear Lake, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Art Zewert, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Russel was born on February 20, 1932 on a farm in Union Township, Worth County, Iowa to Albert William and Alma Ulrike Emma Glassel Borchardt. Russel attended Rock Falls Consolidated Schools, graduating May 1950.

Russel was inducted into the U.S. Army on October 1, 1952. He took Basic Training at Camp Chaffy, AK and served a 14 month tour of duty in South Korea during the Korean Conflict. He served with the C Battery 69th Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division.