Rufus J. Glassel

MASON CITY -- Rufus Jerome Glassel, age 87, of Mason City, formerly of Plymouth, died Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Emmanual Lutheran Church in Grafton, Iowa, with the Rev. Solveig A. H. Zamzow officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Emmanual Lutheran Church in Grafton. Interment will be at the Grafton Cemetery.

Rufus married Doris Feldt on March 10, 1956, in Osage, Iowa. To this union 3 daughters were born. He farmed his entire life east of Plymouth and was proud of it.

Left to cherish his memory are his 3 daughters, Sharon (Bill) Trousdale, Patti (Duane) Rustad and Teri (Mike) Sorenson, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also a very special friend, Jan Meyer and adopted son, John Helgren, nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, https://www.schroederandsites.com/

