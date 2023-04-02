Ruby M (Cobb) Dempsey

October 19, 1961-March 23, 2023

Ruby M. (Cobb) Dempsey has lost her courageous battle with cancer. Ruby had a contagious smile and was loved by all. Ruby loved to antique, attend concerts, and her infatuation with Elvis remains legendary. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Dempsey, sons Victor and Jeremy Fredrick, mother Margaret Cobb, 2 grandsons, siblings Debra Jackson, Fred Cobb Jr., and Shanon Sulentic.

Preceded in death by her father Fred A. Cobb Sr. A celebration of life will be held at Evangelical Free Church in Clear Lake, Iowa, on April 29 from 12-2 p.m.