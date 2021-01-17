Ruby LeVon Lyons

May 29, 1925 - January 13, 2021

GRAPEVINE, TX-Ruby LeVon Lyons, 95, formerly of Mason City, died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Dancing River Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility, Grapevine, Texas. A private graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to North Iowa Youth for Christ. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Ruby LeVon (Bonnie) Toepfer was born May 29, 1925, in Des Moines Iowa to parents Don and Ruby Toepfer. Her family called her LeVon, but she had an aunt that called her Vonnie, which soon became Bonnie, which is the name that stuck with her for her entire life.

Bonnie married Bill Lyons in 1945, after Bill returned from service in World War 2. They settled in Mason City and raised their family. Bonnie was very active in the Trinity Lutheran church Mason City, and Zion Lutheran in Clear Lake. She taught Sunday school, and enjoyed studying the Old Testament. Her faith, and love for the Lord was a foundation in her life. Bonnie was very generous and supported many outreach ministries. To provide additional family income Bonnie sold Pianos for a number of years out of their home on North Jefferson. Bonnie always had a dog as a loyal companion. She left behind her adored Yorkie Sparkie.