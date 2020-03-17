Ruby Jean Blaine

In 1979 Ruby and Russ sold the farm and moved to White Pines (Arnold), California, and Ruby began playing BINGO. They also began 10 years spending summers in their motorhome on the California coast fishing for salmon, mostly at Trinidad.

In 1994, Ruby and Russ moved to Murphys, California. In 2003, with Russ having dementia issues, they moved to Lancaster, California, to be near family. Russ passed away there on January 26, 2006. In 2010, Ruby moved in with Ted & Debbie and the next year the three moved to the PebbleCreek Resort adult community in Goodyear, Arizona. She played BINGO the last time on February 13th and passed away at her apartment under hospice care on Monday, March 9, 2020, with family at her side.

Ruby was preceded in death by both of her brothers, John Thomas Kern (1921 – 1981) and Richard D. Kern (1937 – 2014). She leaves behind her sons, Ted (Debbie) Blaine of Goodyear, Arizona, and Larry (Dawn) Blaine of Winnebago, Minnesota. She had 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, and 1 great-great grandson.

In lieu of flowers, please support the Delhi Community Presbyterian Church, 15917 El Capitan Way, Delhi, California 95315-9754. Ruby continued to support the church for many, many years.

