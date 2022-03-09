 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruby Florence Austin

  • 0
Ruby Florence Austin

MASON CITY-Ruby Florence Austin, 94, of Mason City, IA passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Women in Iraq struggle to recover from years of ISIL abuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News