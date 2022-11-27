 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rozella DeVries

November 23, 2022

GREENE-Rozella DeVries, 102, died peacefully Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 28th, 2022, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, with Pastor Al Berg officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. www.colonialchapels.com 641-357-2193

