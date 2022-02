KLEMME-Royce Kaduce, age 69, of Klemme, IA, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his home in Klemme, IA, following a courageous battle with cancer. Service will be Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 2 PM at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church in Klemme. A time of visitation will be Saturday 4-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main Street in Klemme. Burial will be in the Klemme Ell Township Cemtery. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.