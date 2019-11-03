Royce G. Fisher

August 19, 2010-October 26, 2019
Royce Garrett Fisher, 9, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Funeral services will be 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Sunnybrook Community Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the church. Private family burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Royce was born the son of Joel Fisher and Ashley Ruhland on August 19, 2010 in Sioux City, Iowa. Royce was in fourth grade at Sergeant Bluff Elementary. He really enjoyed going to school and excelled in the classroom. He liked to read and journal.
Royce was a great kid, an honest person, and a wonderful judge of character. He saw the good in people and put others before himself. He stood up for bullied kids at school and always seemed to do what was right, even if it wasn't popular. Royce enjoyed wrestling and playing football. He was very intelligent and caught on to techniques and plays quickly. He loved animals, particularly water animals, like sharks, whales, and fish. He enjoyed fishing with his dad. He liked to ride his dirt bike and go four wheeling. He had a very special bond with his aunt, Gabby and friend, Aidyn Kline who were close to his age and dear to his heart. There wasn't a more polite and well-behaved kid in this world.
Royce is survived by his father, Joel Fisher of Mason City, Iowa; mother, Ashley (Justin Emmick) Ruhland of Sioux City; half-brother, Chanin Emmick, step-brother, Ethan Emmick, and step-sister, Maycee Emmick all of Sioux City; paternal grandparents, Ronald and Sarah Fisher of Mason City, Iowa; maternal grandparents, Christopher Ruhland of Sioux City and Erin (Tom) Hubert of Salix, Iowa; special aunt, Gabby Thomas of Salix, Iowa; and a loving extended family.
