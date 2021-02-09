Royce Edward Tack
December 23, 1936-January 28, 2021
Royce Edward Tack passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage under Hospice care.
Royce Tack was born on December 23, 1936 the son of Melvin and Jeannette (Riekena) Tack, in Wellsburg, Iowa. When Royce was 5 years old he moved with his parents to a farm north of Wellsburg. There he attended country school. He attended Wellsburg High School and in 1952 the family moved to a farm south of Wellsburg. After graduating from high school Royce enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College now known as University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
In 1956 Royce married Norma Murra, of rural Wellsburg. Royce and Norma were high school classmates. The newly married couple lived in Wellsburg with Royce working for Beving Hardware and Sentman's Grocery Store.
In 1962 they moved to a farm north of Aplington. In 1968 Royce was named a district sales manager for Doughboy Feeds of Northeast Iowa and the family moved to Osage.
For the next 38 years Royce worked in the agri-business industry and traveled all the Midwest and Canada, retiring as product sales manager for Golden Oval Eggs. He is well known all over the poultry industry in the United States and served on various Poultry Boards for many years and served two terms as president of the Iowa Poultry Industry.
Royce served on other boards including the North East Iowa Conference of the United Church of Christ and served as the church's Northeast Iowa Association Committee of Ministry. He served 15 years on the Osage Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees retiring from the board in December of 2020. He was also a member of the Osage Economic Development and Cedar River Complex Board.
Royce is survived by his: four children, Mark (Christine) Tack of Elkhart, IN, Nancy (Rick) Coles of Ripon, WI, Brenda (Curt) Neff of Cedar Falls, and Lisa (Bruce) Johnson of Osage; eleven grandchildren, Dan Tack, Lindsay Turnage, Alan Tack, Michael Coles, Sara Mueller, Jennifer Coles, Katie Coles, Emily Koch, Shelby Schaa, Brooke Johnson and Tyler Johnson; twelve great grandchildren, Reid, Anberlin and Arlandria Tack, Parker and Clark Turnage, Riann Coles and Amiah Marshall, Addylyn, Isabelle and Maxen Schaa, Kennedy and Henry Johnson; brothers, Dennis (Linda) Tack of Hollister, MO and Dr. Leland (Wendy) Tack of Johnston, IA; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Royce was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, parents, and one grandchild, Megan.
Royce's body was donated to the Mayo Clinic Donation Program for medical, educational and research studies.
Royce was a master gardener who enjoyed working in his many flower gardens. He enjoyed fishing, helping with harvest every year especially running grain cart, and volunteering his time to many organizations including the food bank. Royce was blessed to have wonderful friends, neighbors and his morning coffee friends. He loved spending time with his family, attending activities of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family and will be donated to charities in his honor.
A public gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Cedar Valley Seminary, 200 N. 7th Street, Osage, IA 50461 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. following a private family service.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.