Royce Edward Tack

December 23, 1936-January 28, 2021

Royce Edward Tack passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage under Hospice care.

Royce Tack was born on December 23, 1936 the son of Melvin and Jeannette (Riekena) Tack, in Wellsburg, Iowa. When Royce was 5 years old he moved with his parents to a farm north of Wellsburg. There he attended country school. He attended Wellsburg High School and in 1952 the family moved to a farm south of Wellsburg. After graduating from high school Royce enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College now known as University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

In 1956 Royce married Norma Murra, of rural Wellsburg. Royce and Norma were high school classmates. The newly married couple lived in Wellsburg with Royce working for Beving Hardware and Sentman's Grocery Store.

In 1962 they moved to a farm north of Aplington. In 1968 Royce was named a district sales manager for Doughboy Feeds of Northeast Iowa and the family moved to Osage.