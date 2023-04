DAVENPORT-Roxanne Baker (Bendickson), 66, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Select Specialty Hospital surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held on April 15, 2023, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Mason City VFW, 1603 S Monroe Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family of Roxanne Baker. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com