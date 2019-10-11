Ross Enabnit
December 16, 1929 - October 8, 2019
Ross Frederick Enabnit, 89, of Marble Rock died Tuesday, October 8, at the MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.
A Celebration of Ross' Life will be held Saturday, October 12, 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Walter Bohl's Community Center, Marble Rock. The body will be cremated and private burial services will be held at the Hillside Cemetery at a later date.
Ross Frederick Enabnit was born December 16, 1929, at the Vorhes family home east of Marble Rock, IA, the oldest of 5 sons born to Ed and Doris (Vorhes) Enabnit. He was united in marriage to Darlene Freeseman on June 12, 1955, at the Presbyterian Church, Greene, IA. They made their home on the farm west of Marble Rock until 2005 when they moved to their new home in Marble Rock.
Ross graduated from Marble Rock High School in 1947. He started farming 1946-47 and farmed his entire life. He served his country in the Korean Conflict 1951-1953 in the Army Ordinance Division and was stationed in Japan. He also worked as an insurance adjuster for State Farm and NAU Insurance Companies since 1981. Ross was active in the community by serving as President of the Farmer's Coop Board, President of the Marble Rock Lion's Club, President of the Hillside Cemetery Board, Marble Rock United Methodist Church Trustee, was involved in the Marble Rock Historical Board, Boy Scouts, Youth Rifle Club and member of the American Legion. He also served Floyd County as Secretary and as Treasurer for the Floyd County Hospital Commission, the FHA Board and the Floyd County Compensation Board.
Ross loved to farm and he loved to travel. In later years, he loved going out to the farm and helping in any way he could. He and Darlene traveled to Hawaii, Europe, Canada, Arizona, most US States and they took many trips to Mexico with their children and grandchildren. He also loved spending time at their condo at Clear Lake.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Darlene; daughter, Paula (Stan) Kingery of Clear Lake; son, Kendall (Sheila) Enabnit of Marble Rock. Granddaughters, Kristen (Shane) Uker; Samantha (Anthony) Dow; Alicia (Kirk) Helm; Ashley (Adam) Gacke; and Rachael Enabnit. Great Grandchildren, Jackson Ross and Lucy Belle Dow; Liam Michael Uker; Maverick Allan Helm; and Scarlett Rose Gacke. Brother, Arlin Enabnit. Sister-in-law, Marjorie Enabnit.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Doris Enabnit; brothers Bob, Duane and Lyle Enabnit. Sisters-in-law Marilyn, Leona and Mary Enabnit.
Memorials may be sent to: 105 Bradford St., Marble Rock, IA 50653
