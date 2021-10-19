Ross D. Anderson

September 22, 1958-October 9, 2021

DUMONT-Ross D. Anderson, 63, of Dumont, Iowa died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa from COVID-19 and underlying medical immune suppression.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, Iowa with Rev. Daniel Flucke officiating. Graveside services were held 3 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Ellington Prairie Cemetery near Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Cataldo Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church, Lutheran Chaplaincy Program or to the donor's charity of choice.

Ross Dale Anderson, the son of Nordahl and Irene (Nonnweiler) Anderson, was born September 22, 1958 at Forest City, Iowa. He grew up on a farm north of Ventura where he graduated from high school. During high school Ross was involved in 4-H, choir, drama and band. He continued his education at NIACC and graduated from UNI with a degree in teaching. On June 22, 1985 he married Paula Bahnsen at the Old Stone Methodist Church in Rock Falls. Ross taught fourth and fifth grade for almost 25 years for Dumont Community Schools until it merged creating the Hampton Dumont Community School District. Ross was forced to retire early due to health concerns, however, he became a well-known face for coffee in local restaurants. He attended cardiac rehab for many years before he was unable due to the Covid outbreak.

He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison where he was active teaching Sunday school, being Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school music director, choir director and church council member. He belonged to the National Education Association.

Ross is survived by his wife, Paula of Dumont; children, Benjamin Anderson (Carson Cary) of Des Moines, Matthew Anderson of Waterloo and Katy (Mitch) Hull of Waterloo; parents-in-law, Westly “Bud” and Pauline Bahnsen of Mason City; brother-in-law, Chris (Linh) Bahnsen of Theodora, AL; sisters-in-law, Carrie (Ron) Waldbillig of Kansas City, MO and Kristy Anderson of Forest City; nephews, Adam (Lindsey) Anderson of Fertile and Carsten Bahnsen of Kennesaw, GA; nieces, Jenn (Josh) Miller of Fertile, Laurie (Mike) Walls of Kansas City, MO and Olivia (Jason) Fitts of Olathe, KS; many great nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Christensen; brother, Joel Anderson and an infant brother.