Ross D. Anderson

DUMONT–Ross D. Anderson, 63, of Dumont passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, Iowa with Rev. Daniel Flucke officiating. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Ellington Prairie Cemetery near Garner.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOM 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com