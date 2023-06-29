June 8, 2023
CLEAR LAKE-Rosemary Ward, 90, a resident of Apple Valley Place in Clear Lake, IA, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City, IA.
A visitation with friends and family will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Monday July 3, 2023, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel in Clear Lake. In accordance with her wishes, Rosemary will be cremated and will be inurned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Central Gardens of North Iowa, 800 Second Ave N, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com