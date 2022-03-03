Rosemary Cahalan

MASON CITY-Rosemary Cahalan, 92, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home in Mason City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Monday, March 7, 2022 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE., Mason City with Rev. Neil Manternach as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 6, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm.

