October 13, 1929-March 1, 2022

MASON CITY-Rosemary Cahalan, 92, of Mason City, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, 302 Fifth St. S.E., Mason City with Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 6, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Rosemary's name in care of her family.

Rosemary Kathryn McClung was born Oct. 13, 1929 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Chester and Leone (Hughes) McClung. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School for twelve years, graduating with the class of 1947, and attended Mason City Junior College and later NIACC. She was employed by the Globe Gazette before marriage.

On May 4, 1949, she was united in marriage to Emerson H. Cahalan at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City. Four children were born to the marriage. The couple lived and farmed in the Cartersville and rural Mason City area, until retiring to Mason City in 1991.

Family was the center of Rosemary's life. She was creative in many ways, a gifted seamstress, and enjoyed embroidering. She was very fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed getting involved in their projects and playing games with them.

Rosemary is survived by her son, Steve (Sally) Cahalan, LaCrosse, WI; daughters, Rosann Boyle, Mason City, and Chris (John) Ressler Sr., Clear Lake, IA; her grandchildren, John (Krysia) Ressler Jr., Green Oaks, IL; Tim Ressler, Clear Lake, IA; Mindy (Joel) Heinz, Cedar Falls, IA; David Boyle, Woodridge, IL; Susan and Joey Cahalan, LaCrosse, WI and her great-grandchildren, Lilly and Violet Ressler and Natalie and Adeline Heinz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emerson (2006); son, Bill (2008); son-in-law, Mark Boyle (2021) and brothers, John, Jim, Barry and Chuck McClung.

The family wishes to thank Jessica with St. Croix Hospice, for her kindness and care of Rosemary.

