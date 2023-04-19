Rosemarie “Rosie” Hussey

June 2, 1944-April 1, 2023

Rosemarie “Rosie” Ann (Lubsch) Hussey was born June 2, 1944, to Marie and Frederick Lubsch in St Louis, MO. Following graduation from St. Elizabeth Academy in St Louis she attended Central MO State College at Warrensburg, MO where she met her husband of 57 years (Joseph)Dan Hussey. They were married on August 28, 1965, in St Louis. They lived for a short time in Topeka, KS and then moved to Mason City, IA, where they raised their three daughters.

Rosie had a strong work ethic, she loved crafts and decorating. She combined these interests opening a craft store in Mason City. She had a strong sense of community which led her to work at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, as North Iowa Band Festival Coordinator and later as Membership Director. She also worked with Mason City's Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Her proudest professional accomplishment at the EDC was the development of the 1-million-dollar loan fund for business and the creation of the four Mason City entrance signs.

Rosie was passionate for girls and women empowerment. She was able to champion for them every day when she became the CEO of the Girl Scouts of North Iowa. Under Rosie's leadership the new Girl Scout office and Leadership Center became a reality. Rosie was proud of the excellent opportunities that were offered to girls through the Girl Scouts. Her Girl Scout Council was recognized nationally for high quality performance.

The community of Mason City benefited from her leadership. Rosie was the consummate volunteer. If you wanted a job done and done right you could count on her. Rosie was a lifelong learner. She believed in education and was selected on to be on the NIACC Board then she was ultimately appointed to the Iowa State Board of Education by Governor Vilsack and served for 12 years, four of those years she served as president.

She did not stop there, Rosie's love of community plus the realization that it's important to give back to society drove her to become the first woman in Rotary for District 5970. She received the Mason City Chamber's Outstanding Citizen Award. She was President and served on the Iowa Workforce Board in Mason City. Other organizations that benefited from her participation were Opportunity Village, Sorosis Club, Parkinson's support groups and she was a member of PEO Chapter LE in Clear Lake and Green Valley.

Rosie took tremendous pride and energy in raising her family and her role as a loving mother, wife and in later years Nana. She cherished holidays and special celebrations with family and friends. She was in her element decorating for the holidays, making them special and memorable. Her home was always open to family and friends. She had a great zest for life, believed in hard work, she did not let things stop her, and she solved problems while brining in a sense of fun.

Rosie will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Dan; children: Amanda (Sam) Martin, Annette Hussey, Abigail (John) Lee; 11 grandchildren, Boogie, Samantha, Ruby and Shirley Martin; Josephine, Jackson, Addeline and Lulu Barsness; Matilda, Grant and Broderick Lee; great grandchild Ace Ayer. She was very proud that her three daughters grew into strong independent women. Rosie had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and spent as much time with them as possible.

During their retirement you could find Rosie and Dan spending time with their grandchildren in Clear Lake then carrying that sunshine to their place in Green Valley, AZ during the Iowa winters.

Rosie liked get togethers so there will be two celebrations of life ceremonies. Family and friends are welcome to join us: Friday May 5th at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ at 11am with lunch served after the ceremony and June 4th at 1pm at the Music Man Square Mason City, IA with refreshments following the ceremony.

Honoring Rosie's passion for continual education and women empowerment family asks you to consider supporting The Rosie Hussey Memorial Scholarship to help NIACC students. Donations can be sent to NIACC Foundation, 500 College Drive, Mason City, IA 50401 or made online at https://www.niacc.edu/community/foundation/foundation-give-online/.