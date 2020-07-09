(1936-2020)
Rosemaree Johnson, 84, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home with her children by her side.
A Funeral service will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with the Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating.
Rosemaree's family will greet relatives and friends from 2 pm until 4pm at the funeral home on Saturday.
The daughter of Fred and Helen (Wagner) Morgan, Rosemaree was born on Valentine's Day in 1936. Her early years were spent traveling with her family along the western half of the United States. After the family returned to Iowa, Rosemaree attended Clear Lake High School, graduating among the class of 1955.
In February of 1956 Rosemaree was united in marriage to Richard Johnson in Long Beach, California. The young family eventually settled in Mason City where she and Richard raised their family and built Roller City, which they owned and operated for many years.
In earlier years Rosemaree worked for Crystal Sugar, Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, Sperrynisys, and Alexander Battery.
She enjoyed traveling and went on countless vacations with her children and grandchildren and always looked forward to the next “Girl's Trip” with her daughters. Rosemaree was blessed to have a close group of friends and together they participated in numerous bowling tournaments, birthday and Christmas parties, and looked forward to attending the Winter Dance Party every February in Clear Lake. Rosemaree also loved cooking for family and friends and playing cards with her neighbors.
Those grateful for sharing in her life are her children, Jon Johnson, Kaukauna, WI, Brenda (Bob) Meyer, Hampton, Glenda (Scott) Yezek, Mason City, Belinda (Ken) Sipple, Kaukauna, WI, and Scott (Sherri) Johnson, North Huntingdon, PA; brothers, Jay (Bev) Morgan, Pittsburg, CA, and Bruce (Linda) Morgan, Westminster, CA; 13 grandchildren, Jesse and Jade Johnson, Jason (Nicole), Justin (Amy), and Amber Meyer, Jake, Josh, and Jordan Yezek, Tyler (Alicia), Travis (Ashley), and Zach (fiancé, Olivia) Sipple; and Nick and Morgan Johnson; 11 great grandchildren; and many extended family members and beloved friends.
Rosemaree is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Ron and Tommy; and a brother, Dan Morgan.
A special thank you to her niece, Linda Hansen and cousin, Sue McLaughlin for their love and support for Rosemaree.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
