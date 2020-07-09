× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2020)

Rosemaree Johnson, 84, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home with her children by her side.

A Funeral service will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with the Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating.

Rosemaree's family will greet relatives and friends from 2 pm until 4pm at the funeral home on Saturday.

The daughter of Fred and Helen (Wagner) Morgan, Rosemaree was born on Valentine's Day in 1936. Her early years were spent traveling with her family along the western half of the United States. After the family returned to Iowa, Rosemaree attended Clear Lake High School, graduating among the class of 1955.

In February of 1956 Rosemaree was united in marriage to Richard Johnson in Long Beach, California. The young family eventually settled in Mason City where she and Richard raised their family and built Roller City, which they owned and operated for many years.

In earlier years Rosemaree worked for Crystal Sugar, Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, Sperrynisys, and Alexander Battery.