May 20, 1925-February 19, 2020

MASON CITY -- Rose Marie Sallee, 94, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams, Mason City, IA with Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery beside her husband.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. A Scriptural Wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m.

Rose Marie Rothamel was born May 20, 1925 in Lone Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Nicholas and Rose (Hergenrater) Rothamel. Growing up around North Iowa, Rose graduated from Kensett High School. On January 18, 1944 Rose married the love of her life, Rolland K. Sallee. The couple made their home in Mason City and were blessed with three children, Bob, Jim and Mariann. Rose began working in the Mason City School System in the cafeteria until her retirement in 1987. Rolland passed away in January of 1977.

Rose was a longtime member of Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church. She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed sewing and handiwork. In earlier years she found enjoyment around the family table playing cards and spending time with her siblings. Rose's family was a constant in her life, and she was a staple in theirs. She looked forward to sporting events and music performances put on by her grandchildren, and at the age of 94 was still out at the ball field cheering on her great-granddaughters. There were four generations of the Sallee family at the game that day.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Bob (Sharon) Sallee of Indianola, Jim (Leona) Sallee of Mason City, and Mariann (John) Foster of Mason City; grandchildren, Jason (Buffy) Sallee, Matt (Dee) Sallee, Kim (Shawn) Opstvedt, Aaron Foster, and Joshua Foster; step-grandsons, Joe (Lanee) Duckert and Brad (Keisha) Duckert; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Noah, Madison, Kylee, Emily, and Colin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Greeting her in Heaven are her husband of 33 years, Rolland; her parents, Nicholas and Rose; and her nine siblings, Nick, Kate, Mary, Ann, Pete, John, Alex, Barbara, and Geraldine.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Feb 23
Scriptural Wake Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:30PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Feb 24
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:30AM
Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church
714 N Adams Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
