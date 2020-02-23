May 20, 1925-February 19, 2020

MASON CITY -- Rose Marie Sallee, 94, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams, Mason City, IA with Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery beside her husband.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. A Scriptural Wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rose Marie Rothamel was born May 20, 1925 in Lone Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Nicholas and Rose (Hergenrater) Rothamel. Growing up around North Iowa, Rose graduated from Kensett High School. On January 18, 1944 Rose married the love of her life, Rolland K. Sallee. The couple made their home in Mason City and were blessed with three children, Bob, Jim and Mariann. Rose began working in the Mason City School System in the cafeteria until her retirement in 1987. Rolland passed away in January of 1977.