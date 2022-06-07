Rose M. Ellingson

Rose Marie Ellingson was born June 19, 1936, in Stacyville, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Irma (Kuehl) Adams. She was baptized and confirmed at the Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville. Rose graduated from the 8th grade at St. Ansgar School. She worked as a nanny after graduation. Rose married Sheryl Ellingson I on October 31, 1954 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage where they remained lifelong members. They made their home in Osage and were married for 61 years. She was a stay-at-home mother for many years raising her 6 children. Rose later joined the work force at Faith Lutheran Home as a Housekeeper for 32 years until her retirement. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, crocheting, sewing and was a great cook and gardener. Rose gladly shared the bounty from her large garden with family, friends and neighbors. She and Sheryl shared many Thursday evenings dining out with the Ellingson brothers, Marloe and Garry and their wives. They also spent Saturday mornings out for breakfast with Rose's siblings and their spouses. Rose was blessed to spend many happy vacations, camping and traveling with her sisters and their spouses. Most of all, Rose cherished the holidays and gatherings with her children and grandchildren.