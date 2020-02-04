Rose Ann Stille was born at home in Garner, Iowa on April 5, 1929 to her parents Clarence Reinig and Pauline (Yegge) Reinig. She attended and graduated from the Garner school where she played the clarinet and twirled a baton in the marching band and sang in the school choir and church. She met her life long lover, Harlan when he came by to purchase a bicycle from her older brother. They were married on July 19, 1948. She enjoyed being a wife and mother of 5 children and in 1960, moved to a farm outside of Mason City. In 1991 Harlan and Rose Ann purchased their retirement home on Lake Irving in Bemidji, Minnesota where they entertained family and friends for 21 years. She enjoyed making cards, Bible study and playing "Oh Shit".