Rose A. Ring

A very special person came into her life three years ago. Macy Ring, her first and only granddaughter, was the love of her life. She cherished coming down to see her, pushing her on a swing, or watching her eyes light up when she had a present for her. Rose's one regret on a very full life likely was that she couldn't watch Macy get older.

Rose deeply loved spending time with her sisters and relatives. Rose and David moved back to Austin in 2008 to be closer to her mother. She enjoyed conversations with her mom and sisters; Sandra, Bonnie, and LaDonna over coffee and pastries. They would sit around the dinner table for hours talking and laughing about their favorite memories and what was happening in their lives.

A special message of love from her son, Dan was sent to her as she was battling the disease: “There are so many other things you have done to improve my life, I could go on and on. You have been involved in all of my fondest and favorite memories. You are the most selfless person I have ever known or met. You may not feel your impact, but you have touched all our lives greatly.” Although Rose's time on this earth was much shorter than it should have been, she made every moment count and will be looking down from heaven with a big smile on her face.