Rosanna Bartholomew

October 26, 1926 - June 9, 2020
Rosanna (Herzog) Bartholomew (93) went home to her heavenly father on June 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., with the Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees are asked to wear face masks as able. For those wishing to receive Communion during Mass, you are asked to utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday evening, June 12, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, located 126 Third St. NE, Mason City, where the Catholic Daughters of the Americas will recite the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Wake service.
Rosanna was born on October 26, 1926, the only child of Leo and Anna (Ellis) Herzog in Charles City, Iowa. She moved to Mason City at an early age and graduated from Mason City High School.
Rosanna was united in marriage to Alvin Bartholomew August 3rd, 1946. To this union six children were born, Craig, Deborah, Wanda, Terry, Jeffrey and Paul. The family moved to Des Moines for a few years. On returning to Mason City Rosanna became the “Lunch Lady” at Central Catholic Middle School. She spent over 40 years as a volunteer at Mercy Medical Center and was also a time member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. When her children were young she was a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout leader. She loved golf, playing bridge with friends and especially being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Rosanna was a member of Epiphany Parish, Holy Family Church.
She is survived by her children; Craig and Karen Bartholomew (West Des Moines), Deb and Bob Ballantyne (Mason City), Wanda Hodak (Mason City), Terry and Theresa Bartholomew (Waukee), Jeff and Cassie Bartholomew (Mason City), and Paul and Pam Bartholomew (Mason City). She is also survived by18 grandchildren, 1 step grandchild, 31 great-grandchildren, 6 step great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and 2 step great-great-grandchildren.
Rosanna is proceeded in death by her parents Leo and Anna Herzog, in-laws Barney and Laura Bartholomew, husband Alvin, son-in-law Nick Hodak and great-grandson Tristan Marlow.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
