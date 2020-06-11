Rosanna Bartholomew

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 26, 1926 - June 9, 2020

Rosanna (Herzog) Bartholomew (93) went home to her heavenly father on June 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., with the Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees are asked to wear face masks as able. For those wishing to receive Communion during Mass, you are asked to utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday evening, June 12, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, located 126 Third St. NE, Mason City, where the Catholic Daughters of the Americas will recite the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Wake service.

Rosanna was born on October 26, 1926, the only child of Leo and Anna (Ellis) Herzog in Charles City, Iowa. She moved to Mason City at an early age and graduated from Mason City High School.