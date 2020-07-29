Rosalyn Wolf Simon was born on November 26, 1930, in Mason City, IA to parents Bernice and Louis Wolf. She was an athletic and vivacious child, and was often the ringleader to her siblings Dick and Joanne in playing pranks on other family members, especially her grandfather “Foxy”. She was an outstanding musician, and upon graduation from high school enrolled at Ward-Belmont College, majoring in piano performance. However, she left college to marry the first great love of her life, Joseph S. Simon, at the age of 18. Joe and “Ro”, as she was known then, took up residence in Mason City and had five children: Lynne, Ruth, Caren, Peter, and John. Ro was a virtual whirlwind of activity while her children were young. When she found there was no pre-school daycare in town available for her children, she founded the Mother Goose Nursery School. She ensured that all five children learned to play musical instruments. They practiced daily (simultaneously!) in separate rooms from 7:30 am to 8:00 am while Ro prepared breakfast and lunches in the kitchen and unerringly called out corrections (“That's an E-flat, Lynne!”). The family often performed together at community functions as “The Simon Foodelly Sacky-Wacky Band” with Joe on the drums, Ro on the piano, Lynne on the flute and piccolo, Ruth on the clarinet, Caren on the violin, Peter on the cornet, and John “conducting” (and later on the trombone). Ro also somehow found time to serve on the PTA, lead the children's choir at the synagogue, and serve as a Girl Scout troop leader. In fact she established the first girl scout troop for migrant farm workers in Mason City. Ro was known far and wide as a gourmet cook, and friends counted themselves lucky indeed to be invited to one of her dinner soirees.