RosaAnn (DeHolt) Blanchard

(1942 - 2020)

RosaAnn (DeHolt) Blanchard, 78, of Sheffield, passed away, July 21, 2020, at the Sheffield Care Center in Sheffield, Iowa. She was born January 10, 1942, to Russell and Lois (Schwinger) DeHolt. RosaAnn was married on July 22, 1960, in Bradford, Iowa, to Carroll L. Blanchard.

RosaAnn loved to sew, knit, and crochet. She was a great seamstress and made a wedding dress for her daughter Marlene, multiple different types of clothing for family and others within the community. RosaAnn crocheted Christmas stockings and ornaments, afghans, scarves, and stocking caps. She also loved to garden, fish, animals, and talking to people.

She is survived by one son, Micheal (Renetta) Blanchard of Braunfels, Texas; two daughters, Aileen Blanchard and Marlene Schinnow of Mason City, Iowa; sister-in-law Berleen Sutter of Columbus, Georgia; a niece, Molly Sutter (Brian Bottoms) of Columbus, Georgia; three grandchildren, four grand kitties, one grand puppy, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Carroll, her son Darren, her parents, and two brothers.

Private services will be held. Please send cards and memorials to 1316 N. Hampshire Place, Mason City, IA 50401.

