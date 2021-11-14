Ronda S. (Luther) Koop

June 7, 1976-November 7, 2021

Ronda S. (Luther) Koop, 45, of Rockwell, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Funeral services for Ronda Koop will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Rockwell United Methodist Church, 303 Monroe Street in Rockwell with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating.

Visitation for Ronda Koop will be held from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Rockwell United Methodist Church in Rockwell.

Ronda's family requests that those in attendance at the funeral or visitation wear jeans and racing shirts.

Ronda Sue Luther was born June 7, 1976 to Roger and Rita (Finch) Luther in Mason City, Iowa. She was raised and educated in Rock Falls, Iowa, graduating from Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School with the Class of 1994.

Following high school, Ronda attended North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City for a time, before working at Cole-Sewell (later Pella and Larson) in Clear Lake for more than 14 years. She later worked at Rockwell Community Nursing Home and Dandyland Farms before starting her career at Window World in Mason City in 2015.

During her time at Cole-Sewell, Ronda met Weston Koop, and the couple were married September 28, 2002 at the United Methodist Church in Plymouth. They made their home in Mason City for a time before moving to Rockwell.

Ronda was an avid stock car racing fan, traveling to support husband Weston and their son Carter as they raced at various tracks around the upper Midwest. She was known as the “mama hen” of the “chicken Koop” at all the north Iowa tracks. Among her proudest moments were Weston winning the USRA National Championships in 2016 and Carter starting in the front row at Super Nationals as a rookie in 2020.

When not in the stands at a racetrack, Ronda enjoyed camping with her family, or traveling on girls trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina or Gulf Shores, Alabama. She also made trips to Disney World, Mexico and Anna Maria Island, Florida. There were also many notable karaoke performances with friends and family in the garage.

Ronda was an animal lover, having various dogs and cats over the years, naming the strays in the neighborhood, feeding squirrels, hummingbirds and cardinals, as well as making contributions to the Humane Society of North Iowa and Patriots for Pets. During her career at Window World, she became an avid supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Ronda is lovingly remembered for treating everyone with kindness, having a friendly and positive attitude, and for caring for her family and friends.

Ronda is survived by her husband, Weston Koop of Rockwell; son Carter Koop of Rockwell; parents Roger and Rita Luther of Rock Falls; sister Renae (Lee) Gossweiler of Rockwell; parents-in-law Don and Doreen Hanson of Swaledale; sister-in-law Liz (Brent) Wood of Hampton; brother-in-law Greg Hanson of Clear Lake; nieces and nephews Hayley Baker, Brandon Baker and Autumn Wood; her furry family members, Charlie and Flash; along with many other relatives and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Earl Luther, and Evelyn & Orville Stromley; her maternal grandparents, Russ & Margaret Finch; several aunts and uncles and 2 special cousins, Travis Keough and Jimmy Byrne.