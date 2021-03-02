Ronda “Deeann” Grant Lloyd

November 14, 1960-February 22, 2021

MASON CITY-Ronda “Deeann” Grant Lloyd, 60, tragically passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, in her Mason City home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. A Celebration of her life will follow at the Willow Run Lounge, 2781 4th St SW, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA

Deeann was born on November 14, 1960, the daughter of Raymond and Revena “Vinnie” (Watkins) Grant of Dubuque, IA. She raised her children in Brownwood, TX, until moving to Mason City in the early 90's. On March 21, 2020 Deeann and her longtime partner Scott Lloyd, were able to get married at the new Mason City Multipurpose Arena. For a short period of time, Deeann and Scott worked together at the Arena, driving the zamboni and helping where they could.